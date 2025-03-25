Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,907 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Essex Property Trust worth $60,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $1,552,585.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,393.38. This trade represents a 26.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $527,904. The trade was a 61.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $305.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.58. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.90 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.16.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

