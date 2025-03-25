Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 453,030 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,030 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $117,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

