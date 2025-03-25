Prudential Financial Inc. Has $91.81 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Amphenol worth $91,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Trading Up 4.1 %

APH opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.