Prudential Financial Inc. Has $100.07 Million Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,521,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,869 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 2.30% of American Healthcare REIT worth $100,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE:AHR opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

