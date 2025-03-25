Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 753,182 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 207.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,182 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of CMS Energy worth $74,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $75.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.