Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 38,555 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $108,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

