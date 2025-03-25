Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,082,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,665,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

PTGX opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,302.50. This trade represents a 23.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at $20,627,126.80. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,776 shares of company stock worth $3,585,010. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.