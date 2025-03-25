Prospect Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU)

Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BitFuFu by 14.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BitFuFu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Friday, February 21st.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

FUFU opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. BitFuFu Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

BitFuFu Profile

(Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.