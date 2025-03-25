ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Stock Price Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.30 and last traded at $72.30. 8,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.