Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – March 22nd

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that specialize in providing products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. These companies develop technologies and solutions—such as firewalls, encryption, and threat detection systems—to combat cyberattacks, making them increasingly attractive investments in an era of rising digital risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.99. 36,577,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,884,571. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.38. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $147.22 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.24. 8,116,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,152. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.29, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.32. 8,565,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,020. The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Further Reading