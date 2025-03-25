Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Research – March 22nd

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of established companies with a history of financial stability, strong earnings, and a reputation for reliability in various market conditions. These large-cap companies typically pay steady dividends and are considered lower risk, making them attractive long-term investments for conservative investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,139. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 11,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Featured Stories