Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,157,000 after buying an additional 767,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,395,000 after buying an additional 194,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,402,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,569,000 after buying an additional 173,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after buying an additional 8,545,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,972,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,266,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 1.8 %

PLD stock opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

