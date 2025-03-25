Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,451 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 14.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 144,742 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 407,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 309,831 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,013 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 136,443 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

RGTI stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGTI. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

