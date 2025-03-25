Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Raises Dividend to €1.05 Per Share

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of €1.05 ($1.13) per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 195.8% increase from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.36. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Princess Private Equity Stock Performance
Shares of Princess Private Equity stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.48. Princess Private Equity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.94 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £726.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.44.
About Princess Private Equity
