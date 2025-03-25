Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Raises Dividend to €1.05 Per Share

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of €1.05 ($1.13) per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 195.8% increase from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.36. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Princess Private Equity Stock Performance

Shares of Princess Private Equity stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.48. Princess Private Equity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.94 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £726.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.44.

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

