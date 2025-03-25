Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 399,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

