Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 117,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Realty Income by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 202,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on O shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

O opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

