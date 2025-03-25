Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4,802.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 2,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Stryker by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,306 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

SYK stock opened at $374.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.