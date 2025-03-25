Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

