Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 1,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 131,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Hsbc Global Res upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $516.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.15. The company has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

