Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 41 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,816,898,000 after acquiring an additional 83,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,088,000 after acquiring an additional 209,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $847,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.20.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $434.72 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.96 and a 200 day moving average of $513.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

