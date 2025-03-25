Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 8.2% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $26,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.