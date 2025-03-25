Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.83, but opened at $33.06. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 369,153 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.04.
Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 293.35% and a net margin of 12.46%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,292,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,987,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.
