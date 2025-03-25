Potentia Wealth Takes Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Potentia Wealth owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMIN. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $76.79. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $87.06.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

