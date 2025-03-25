Potentia Wealth Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Potentia Wealth bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,942,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,369,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,800,000. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,737,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,255,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $97.82 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

