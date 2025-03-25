Potentia Wealth Invests $361,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.08.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VLO opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $116.84 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

