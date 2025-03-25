Potentia Wealth Invests $3.96 Million in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Global X Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.8% of Potentia Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Potentia Wealth owned about 0.49% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $36.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The company has a market cap of $852.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

