Potentia Wealth Invests $268,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Potentia Wealth owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $319.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.