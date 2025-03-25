Potentia Wealth Buys Shares of 4,550 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Potentia Wealth bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,491.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,431 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

