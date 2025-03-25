Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Announces Earnings Results

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 78.80 ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pollen Street Group had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Pollen Street Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of POLN opened at GBX 751.90 ($9.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £463.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 759.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 730.33. Pollen Street Group has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 848 ($10.96).

Get Pollen Street Group alerts:

Pollen Street Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60.50 ($0.78) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Pollen Street Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Pollen Street Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Pollen Street Group Company Profile

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.