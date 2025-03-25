POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 1,572,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 955% from the average daily volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

POET Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

