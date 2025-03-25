Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Plexus comprises 0.3% of EntryPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,489,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 139.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 614.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $172.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average is $145.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $173,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,879.12. The trade was a 49.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $234,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,615,241.69. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

