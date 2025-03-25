Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) were down 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 301,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 141,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Playfair Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
