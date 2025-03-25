PKS Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.1% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $94.83 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.65.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

