PKS Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
BATS OMFL opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile
The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
