PKS Advisory Services LLC Makes New $670,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. CX Institutional grew its holdings in RTX by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of RTX by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after buying an additional 375,781 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in RTX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in RTX by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $134.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $135.74. The firm has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

