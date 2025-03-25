PKS Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

