PKS Advisory Services LLC Invests $914,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VBK opened at $265.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
