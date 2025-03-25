PKS Advisory Services LLC Invests $914,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $265.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.