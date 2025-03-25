PKS Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.62 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $196,442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,895,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,938 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,603,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,706,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

