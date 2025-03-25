PKS Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.77 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.0% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

