PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,980 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.0% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

DIA stock opened at $425.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.99 and a 200-day moving average of $431.25. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

