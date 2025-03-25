PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 71,896 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,880,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

