PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.51% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFUS. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 135,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $582,000.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MFUS opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $179.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.93. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.