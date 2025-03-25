Pier Capital LLC Invests $7.49 Million in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 223,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of nCino at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in nCino by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,150.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,067.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,893 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.