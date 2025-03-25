Pier Capital LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,838 shares during the period. Q2 accounts for about 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Q2 worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Q2 by 988.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

In related news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,165.36. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,518.36. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,517 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

