Pier Capital LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,463 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Vertex worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 126.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132 shares in the company, valued at $4,749.36. This represents a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,428,435.36. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 196.39, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

