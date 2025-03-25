Pier Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,851 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Guardant Health worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,052,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,205,000 after purchasing an additional 350,606 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,127,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,325,000 after buying an additional 6,618,785 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after buying an additional 76,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,464,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 238,037 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Guardant Health Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

