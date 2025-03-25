Pier Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Globant makes up about 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Globant worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 30.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Globant by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Globant by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,447,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.43.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.71.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

