Pier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $627.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $637.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $704.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

