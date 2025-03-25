Pier Capital LLC Buys 3,600 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of RadNet worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in RadNet by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -740.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.42 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other RadNet news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,867.40. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,653,380.98. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,730 in the last ninety days. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

