Pier Capital LLC Buys 10,594 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Privia Health Group worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,868,000 after purchasing an additional 958,418 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 979.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after buying an additional 746,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,169,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,858,000 after buying an additional 271,645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 158,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.